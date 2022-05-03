She Threw Up On A First Date And She’s Wondering If This Is The End Of This Guy Being Into Her

A 22-year-old woman has been seeing this 28-year-old guy casually, and he just asked her out on a first date.

They hung out at an arcade together for their night out, and this was also her first time ever having mixed drinks.

She accidentally “went overboard” on the drinks, and the next thing you know, she was plastered.

She was so bad that her date literally had to help her back to his place and carry her into bed since she couldn’t stand up on her own at all.

“He helped me to the bathroom but I threw up all over the floor,” she explained. “He had to clean it up while I threw up in the toilet. He put my hair in a rubber band for me.”

Her date then got her all cleaned up and had to put her pajamas on for her because she still was so out of it at this point.

“He did everything right and was perfect, but hasn’t tried to hang out since that night or talk to me,” she said.

“It has been 10 days. Did I ruin our relationship because of what happened?”

She then mentioned that she has known this guy for quite some time and he is aware that she’s not really the kind of person who drinks frequently.

