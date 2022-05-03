At Her Daughter’s Graduation Party, Her Daughter’s Best Friend And Mom Tried To Steal The Attention, So She Kicked Them Out

This weekend, a 50-year-old mom threw a graduation party for her 18-year-old daughter Sadie, who just completed high school.

She invited their family as well as some of Sadie’s closest friends to the party. Sadie’s very best friend is a girl named Tabby, and Sadie has been close to this girl since she was in second grade.

While this mom doesn’t “dislike” this girl Tabby, she has a big problem with how much Tabby goes out of her way to get attention.

Tabby’s the kind of girl who needs all eyes on her at all times, and she always has to be “the center of attention.”

Tabby’s mom only motivates Tabby to be like this, so it’s a sad cycle. At a couple of the birthday parties she has thrown for Sadie over the years, Tabby always found a way to make what should have been Sadie’s special day all about her.

She has always attempted to reign in Tabby and her mom, but to no avail.

At Sadie’s graduation party, it came time to cut her cake, and then one of Sadie’s uncles said that she should tell all of her party guests what her plans are now that she has graduated from high school.

Sadie let everyone know that she was planning to go to their local community college to complete her degree and that she also is going to be working at a coffee shop.

Sadie’s not too sure what she really would love to study, so she’s going to decide while going to community college. Once she knows where her heart is, she’s going to go to another 4-year college after that.

