Her Fiancé Put Her Down At Her Own Party Before Throwing It In Her Face That She Used To Be Homeless

This Sunday, a young woman threw a little barbeque in her backyard to celebrate the promotion she just received at work.

She invited her fiancé’s family members, her friends from work, and some friends that she and her fiancé have.

“I know it might come off as arrogant and trashy to celebrate a promotion but the reason why I held it was because this was one of the first times in life I felt settled and at peace,” she explained.

“I was homeless for a while and had to work really hard and rely on my one kind relative who supported me to get where I am.”

She also wanted this party to serve as a thank you to her friends and her uncle. They were the people who helped her make it through being homeless and lifted her up so she could get to where she is now.

At her party, she was shocked by her fiancé’s behavior in front of his friends. After she put the food out, her fiancé began introducing her to the people he invited to the party, but he was not doing it in a nice way.

Her fiancé was being completely condescending and pointing out that her promotion wasn’t coming with an important increase in salary.

Then, her fiancé boasted about making more than she does, even with her promotion, which is hardly fair.

Her fiancé has been working in his respective industry for far longer than she has been working in hers, so of course, he’s further ahead than her.

