She Went Viral For Showing The Way She Proved Her Boyfriend Wasn’t Being Faithful To Her

Kenzie Marie Curran describes herself as “your social media BFF” in her TikTok bio, and her page has almost 183 thousand followers.

When she went through a tough breakup, she decided to share what she learned about unfaithful boyfriends through a series of videos.

She tells followers that with her approach, “You will find out if your boyfriend’s cheating on you. Guaranteed, 100 percent.”

Part 1 of Kenzie’s video series is titled “How I found out my BF cheated on me.” She didn’t tell viewers the signs she noticed that raised her suspicions; instead, she shared her technique for catching unfaithful boyfriends in their own lies.

First, make sure he is at home. Then, she shared, “you have to make sure they can sit down and not have any distractions.” In her case, she even texted his mom to double-check that her boyfriend Sutton was at home.

Then, Kenzie told her boyfriend that their relationship depended on their call and told him to move away from the phone and put his hands on his lap.

Then, she told him, “you’re not gonna touch your phone, but you’re going to tell me your Snapchat password.”

When her boyfriend said he didn’t remember his password, she had another strategy for scoping out who he’d been messaging.

TikTok; pictured above is Kenzie in one of her videos

