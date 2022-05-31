Since Her Sister Humiliated Her At A Family Dinner, She Pettily Texts Her Before Every Family Function Asking What The Dress Code Is

A woman has a sister who pulled a prank on her at a family dinner, and since then, she can’t really get over it.

She pointed out that she pretty much dresses in jeans and either a blouse or a sweater every single day of her life, and whether or not she opts for a blouse or a sweater as part of her outfit has to do with what the weather is like.

She also always puts her hair up, and just makes sure that she looks like as she says “a normal human being.”

So, 4 months ago, her family had a dinner over at her sister’s house. Naturally, she put on a pair of jeans, and she completed her look with a green-colored sweater.

When she arrived at her sister’s place, she could clearly see that all of her family members were dressed pretty similar to her.

A couple of weeks after that get-together, her family decided to meet up to have dinner at a local restaurant.

Prior to that night, her sister told her over and over again that she needed to really get dressed up as they were headed somewhere fancy.

“So I go the nine yards, makeup, nice dress, heels, do my hair, jewelry, etc.,” she explained. “I show up and it’s a…DIVE BAR.”

“Everyone else INCLUDING my sister was in, get this: jeans and t-shirts.” There she was, wearing a body con dress, feeling humiliated in front of everyone.

