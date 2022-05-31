She Was Told She Has Congestive Heart Failure At Just 19 And Now She Needs A Heart Transplant

Alandra Fallon is a young woman living in Arkansas who was told at just 19-years-old that she has congestive heart failure.

It was last October, 7 months ago, that Alandra received her diagnosis. As soon as doctors delivered this news to her, she was rushed into surgery a couple of weeks afterward.

Alandra had to have not one, but two open-heart surgeries. “They went well at first, however, I started having complications,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“My heart did not get stronger from those surgeries. Going into surgery my ejection fraction (how much blood is pumped into your body) was around 40-45% after my surgery it lowered to 20-25%.”

Alandra says that her blood is currently pumping out of her heart at a rate of about 15%. According to the American Heart Association, a normal ejection fraction is around 50 to 70%.

“Before going into surgery I was a very active teenager who loved doing hair—making money, hanging with family/friends, going bowling…doing what teenagers love to do,” Alandra explained.

“In a nutshell, having heart surgery has caused me to miss weddings, birthday parties, school & events for people I love.”

Since her diagnosis, Alandra has celebrated her 20th birthday, but 5 days ago, she wound up in the hospital again.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Alandra

