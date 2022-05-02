This Teen Has A Crush On A Guy Who Wants Her To Wait 2 Years To Date Him

A 19-year-old girl currently attends high school, and for the last year, she’s had a serious crush on an 18-year-old guy who goes to the same school as her.

Although she’s had this crush on him for an entire year, she finally worked up enough courage to have a conversation with him a month ago.

She also got this guy’s phone number, and they started texting one another. As soon as she got this guy’s number, things between them started looking up.

Before getting his number, everything was super awkward between them, but then they quickly became best friends.

She finally revealed to this guy that she has a crush on him, and surprisingly, he confided in her that he really did like her back.

“Well, eventually things went a little south,” she explained. “I asked if we could date after they said they liked me, and they said, “school is too stressful for me ATM.”

“Which makes sense, so I asked a few more questions and such and eventually they said they were dead-set on us waiting at least 2 full years before we date. Period. And that obviously hurt, a lot.”

She then discovered that her crush is not over his ex-girlfriend, who just left him. So it certainly sounds like part of him expecting her to wait around 2 years to date him might have to do with getting dumped.

“I don’t know if I can mentally handle waiting 2 years, but at the same time giving up on them would hurt just as much,” she said.

