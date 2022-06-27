Her Babysitter Fell Asleep In The Middle Of Watching Her Baby And This Mom Is Wondering If That’s Acceptable

Let’s say you and your partner recently had a baby, and you finally get to go out for a date night. You leave the baby with a babysitter.

When you check your security cameras, you notice she has fallen asleep on the couch after putting the baby to bed and isn’t answering your texts. Do you think that’s acceptable?

TikTok users are beginning to question that after a new mom’s viral video about her babysitter has sparked a debate on babysitting etiquette in her comments section.

Danielle Mitchell (@danimariemit) is a medical student and a first-time working mom. She posted a video on June 12th asking her followers if she was overreacting after an experience with her son’s babysitter that left her feeling anxious.

Danielle and her husband recently decided to go out for a date night. In her video, Danielle explains that she typically tries not to leave until her son is asleep, but on this particular night, it was up to the babysitter to put him in bed for the night.

The sitter rocked him for around 15 minutes as Danielle, and her husband left, and the baby was asleep for the rest of the night.

On their way out, the sitter mentioned that she had planned on listening to an audiobook while the baby was asleep – a very laidback evening.

Danielle and her husband were only intending to be gone from 6:30-9:30 pm. Around 9:00, Danielle checked the feed on their security cameras they placed throughout the house (which the sitter was aware of) when she noticed that it looked like the babysitter had fallen asleep on the couch.

TikTok; pictured above is Danielle in her video

