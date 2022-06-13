Her Dad Spent About $2 Million Dollars On His Mistress And She’s Not Sure How To Tell Her Mom There’s Nothing Of Their Assets Left

A 34-year-old woman has recently found herself in an impossible situation after her 77-year-old dad passed away several weeks ago.

A year earlier, her dad did suffer from a heart attack. Nearly a month ago, her dad had a second heart attack and even though he was taken to a nearby hospital, he passed away hours after arriving there.

“The revelation that the call to 911 was placed at 2 am from the apartment of a 31-year-old woman was the start of many, many revelations regarding my father’s doings,” she explained.

Her dad was still married to her mom when he passed away, and 3 years ago, her mom did have a stroke. After her mom’s stroke, her mom suffered from partial paralysis and intellectual disabilities.

Her dad then decided to obtain power of attorney over her mom, and she was, in turn, made the successor agent.

As soon as her dad passed away, she began looking into her mom and dad’s financial situation so she could ensure that her mom could be provided for after her dad’s death.

She started going through her dad’s things and realized that he was having a long-standing affair with this woman who had called 911 the day of his second heart attack.

“…After looking extensively into his computer and phone history, as well as me compiling bank statements, investment, and other asset information, I nearly doubled over in shock,” she said.

“Messages to this woman began 6 years ago, before my mom’s stroke and when I knew for a fact that my mom looked like an infatuated teen whenever my father was around- she loved the man more than life.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.