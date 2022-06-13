Her Twin Sister Is Over 200 Pounds Now And She’s Not Sure How To Get Her To Do Something About Her Health

An 18-year-old girl has a twin sister who is identical to her, but they really aren’t that similar in regards to how they view their health.

She weighs around 135 pounds, but now her sister weighs a lot more than 200 pounds, and she’s growing worried about her sister.

“I don’t mean this to body shame her I bring this up because I am genuinely concerned for her well-being,” she explained.

“She doesn’t play any sports or really do any activity at all except her barista job, I’ve started to drag her along to the gym with me which she likes but she will eat more to “compensate for her workout” and refuses cardio.”

The place where her sister works allows her to eat or drink whatever she wants for free, and her sister is eating a lot of sugar at work every day.

What’s really frustrating to her is that she knows her sister is not eating good things, and her sister eats close to twice the amount of food that she does, yet her sister turns around and says there are other issues contributing to her weight gain.

“She always blames genetics and a slow metabolism but we are literally IDENTICAL twins,” she said.

“She also buys sizes that are too small for her and squeezes into them I’m afraid she is insecure and can’t see it.”

Diabetes and heart problems have happened to members of their family, and so she believes that her sister’s lifestyle might lead to her sister having one of those health problems soon too.

