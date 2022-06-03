Her Family Is Trying To Pressure Her Into Naming Her Baby After Her Sister, But She Doesn’t Want To Do This At All

A woman has a sister named Jenn that she has just never liked that much. Her mom and dad babied Jenn over the years, as she was born with a lazy eye and a cleft lip, though she did have surgery to fix the latter.

She feels as if her mom and dad really didn’t pay her any attention and doted on Jenn instead. She was largely an afterthought, and her mom and dad would forget to come to her school and sporting events.

Her parents would also never remember to pick her up from her events or get her presents on her birthday, yet they never forgot about Jenn and what Jenn needed.

Her parents are bad enough, but Jenn loved the fact that she was the favorite in the family, and she held that over her head in many ways growing up.

Jenn has a couple of health issues, though nothing major, and she’s probably never going to have kids of her own.

Well, she is currently pregnant with a daughter, and her whole family is trying to pressure her into naming her baby after her sister Jenn, but she doesn’t want to do this at all.

Jenn has also started obsessing over her unborn daughter. Jenn purchases things for her baby, sends her “instructions” regarding how the baby’s nursery needs to be decorated, and even created a baby name list.

Jenn put her name as the first option on the baby name list, and then went so far as to buy a baby onesie with “Mini Jenn” printed on the front since Jenn expects her to name her daughter Jenn too.

She told Jenn that she would not be naming her daughter the same name as her, before revealing that she would have kicked Jenn out of her life long ago, except that she’s her sister.

