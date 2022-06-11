11 Years Ago, This College Girl Headed Out For A Night With Her Friends, And Then She Disappeared

20-year-old Lauren Spierer was originally from New York, but then she headed off to college at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, to study fashion.

Lauren was kind, she was creative, and she had no trouble making friends with her bubbly personality.

11 years ago on June 3rd, 2011, Lauren headed out for a fun evening with a few of her friends. They all were excited to get together to celebrate the end of their college semester and the beginning of their summer.

Although all of Lauren’s friends made it home from their night out on the town, Lauren did not. In her college town, full of people, Lauren disappeared.

“…In the early hours of June 3, 2011, Lauren became a missing person,” Lauren’s mom Charlene wrote in a Facebook on the 10th anniversary of Lauren’s disappearance.

“What started as an evening with friends ended tragically for Lauren and for our family.”

“There is no video evidence proving Lauren ever turned the corner at 11th and College Avenue around 4:30 AM. There has never been any suspect named.”

“This is what I know. What happened to Lauren was shocking,” she continued. “It is inconceivable to have spoken to Lauren hours before discovering it would be for the last time.”

Facebook; pictured above is Lauren

