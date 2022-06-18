Her Friend Has Been Having An Affair With A Married Man For Years, And She Told Her That She Has No Sympathy Left

A woman has a 30-year-old friend named Mary who has been having an affair with a married man named Joe for the last 6 years.

Mary and Joe run hot and cold, and although Mary has always been faithful to every guy she has ever dated, the same can’t be said for Joe since he’s married and doing things on the side.

Over the last 6 years that Mary has been seeing Joe, Joe has been married and also living in the same house as his wife.

Joe has never indicated that he’s divorcing his wife or separating from her, and his wife has no clue that he’s dating Mary.

“Mary told me about the affair after a few months when they ‘broke up’ the first time,” she explained.

“She was distraught, and it seemed to definitely be over. She’s had a lot of problems in the past and I felt like Joe had taken advantage of her. I promised not to judge her and just be there for her instead.”

Well, several months after Mary and Joe broke up, Mary confided in her that she was back to sleeping with Joe.

She didn’t condone Mary seeing Joe again, though she promised Mary that she would be there for her if it didn’t work out.

Joe went on to break up with Mary for a second time, only to get into a pattern of getting back together and breaking up.

