She Suffered From A Seizure While Playing Volleyball On The Beach, Which Turned Out To Be Brought On By A Brain Tumor

On Monday, May 16th, Haley Constine was playing volleyball on the beach until the unexpected happened.

Haley suffered from a mid-game seizure that seized her right arm, causing her to collapse and remain unconscious for three minutes.

Before this incident, Haley had never experienced a seizure.

Once she arrived at Marcy Health, the team ran a few tests, which ultimately turned out okay, which meant the only thing left on the list to check off was her brain.

Upon completing a CT scan, the doctors found a Meningioma tumor across the top of her head that affected both the left and right sides of her brain.

They decided to complete an MRI, which only confirmed that Haley had a tennis ball-sized tumor that could have been growing for 15 years!

Haley was then scheduled to have surgery to remove the tennis ball-sized tumor from her brain until another scan showed the tumor was wrapped around several vessels that affected her leg function.

With this news, the doctors decided to send her to St. Mary’s Hauenstein Neuroscience Center, where a vascular neurosurgeon would then take on her case and possibly perform the surgery.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Haley

