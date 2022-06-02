She Does Not Want To Invite Her Mom’s Boyfriend To Come To Her Prom, Since She Doesn’t Like Him

A teen girl lives in Germany and will be graduating from high school soon. In her country, there is something that’s basically prom, but it’s called Abiball.

Unlike traditional proms, at Abiball, high school graduates and their family members all come to the party.

“There is a buffet and stuff, and if you want, you can visit an aftershow party,” she explained. “You have to buy tickets for your family to visit those.”

A day prior to Abiball, every high school graduate gets their report cards and that’s a separate ceremony.

“So, we are going to buy tickets to the Abiball soon, and I am a bit…split,” she said. “My family is a patchwork family, meaning my parents divorced and got new partners. My dad asked me if his girlfriend could attend, and because I like her and she is very nice, I said yes.”

As for her mom’s boyfriend though, she doesn’t want him to come at all, because she doesn’t like him.

Her mom’s boyfriend is old enough to be her grandfather, and his views are not modern or updated at all in regards to raising kids, and his views don’t fit how her mom has raised her and her brother.

Her mom’s boyfriend has no problem getting into arguments with her, or her brother, or even her mom.

Things between her and her mom’s boyfriend have gotten so bad that she moved out of her mom’s house one year ago.

