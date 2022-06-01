She Ordered Super Spicy Food On A Date And The Guy Accused Her Of Trying To Humiliate Him

A 20-year-old woman has a Chinese mom, which makes her half Chinese, though she looks more like her dad.

Not too long ago, she met a 23-year-old guy on a dating app, and when she told him that she is half Chinese, he made a comment to her about how he adores Chinese food.

He then asked if she would like to go out on a dinner date with him, and he told her to let him know what her favorite place to eat is and that’s where they would go on their date.

“There’s a great, authentic Sichuan restaurant in our city so I suggested that,” she explained. “I warned him that it’s quite spicy, I have many American friends that say they love Chinese food but what they really mean is they love Panda Express.”

“Nothing wrong with that, I love American-Chinese food too, I just wanted to make sure.”

Her date insisted that he was a fan of spicy food, and he assured her that he had eaten at the place she had in mind before and didn’t find the dishes that hot.

Her date then joked about being insulted that she had to make sure that he could handle the heat, but looking back on this now after their first date, she’s pretty sure it was not in a joking manner at all.

The day of their planned first date arrived, and she met this guy at the restaurant that she had recommended they eat at.

When their waitress came over to them, she made sure to place her order in Chinese, as she finds that if she orders in English, the dishes end up milder.

