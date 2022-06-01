His Son Was Murdered 4 Years Ago, And This Dad Is Still Fighting To Bring Him Justice

On May 29th, 2018 in Hustonville, Kentucky, 23-year-old Ryan Livengood was shot in a local parking lot that sits at 66 Isaiah Lane.

According to the Kentucky State Police, there was some kind of “an altercation” in the early hours of the morning there before someone shot Ryan at 1 a.m.

Although Ryan was rushed to Ephraim McDowell Hospital, he sadly passed away 33 minutes after the incident in the parking lot.

“An autopsy was performed by the State Medical Examiner’s office today in Frankfort where the preliminary report stated that Livengood died as a result of a gunshot wound,” the Kentucky State Police explained in a statement, before saying his death was being investigated.

4 years later, Ryan’s dad Ritchie is still fighting to bring his son justice.

“On May 28th, 2018, at 11:05 PM, I told my son Ryan good night and that I loved him,” Ritchie wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“I would never have imagined that those words were the last words that I would ever get to say to him because he was killed a few hours later.”

“We were startled by the knocking on our front door by 2 State troopers that informed us that Ryan had been killed and that it was a homicide investigation.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Ryan

