The Guy That She’s Been Seeing Felt Hopeless About Their Relationship And Went On A Dating App But Now He Wants To Work On Things

A 22-year-old woman has been seeing a 23-year-old guy for about 5 months now, and they originally met through a dating app.

She quickly thought that this guy was the kindest guy that she had ever encountered. She also found him to be intelligent and genuine, and so, she was excited to see where things went with him.

Not long into seeing him, he brought up something he did in his past; he was in a committed relationship with a woman, yet he asked another girl out to see a movie with him.

He reassured her that this had all happened years ago and that he is still left feeling badly about what he did.

He admitted that he should have broken up with his girlfriend before asking another girl out on a date, and he promised to never cheat on her.

Although perhaps some women would consider that to be a red flag, she didn’t, and she kept seeing him.

Several months into knowing him, she realized they weren’t quite on the same page with their maturity or even their phases in life.

She did sit down and have a conversation with him about all of this, and he said they each had to grow in their own ways, though they could still stay together and encourage one another’s growth.

She really did think that they would be able to grow together, and looking back on the months she had spent with him, she thought they both were great at giving one another good advice.

