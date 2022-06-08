She Refused To Go To Her Stepsister’s High School Graduation, So Not A Single Person From Their Family Showed Up

A 19-year-old girl has a stepsister a year younger than she is, and her stepsister has been in her life for a decade now.

When she was younger, her own parents split up, and then her dad passed away right as her mom began seeing her current stepdad.

As for her stepsister, her stepsister’s mom passed when she was only a baby, and her stepsister enjoyed having it just be her and her dad after that.

Ever since her stepsister entered her life, they have not gotten along, starting with day one. As soon as her stepsister and stepdad moved in with her and her mom, her stepsister smashed a photo of her dad and accused her of being a “baby” when she was visibly upset by it.

Then when her mom and stepdad had children together, her stepsister started hating them.

The final straw for her really as to why she dislikes her stepsister is when her stepsister mentioned that her dad had to have been terrible for him and her mom to be divorced when he passed away.

“She also said everyone was laughing at me for being sad years after my dad died,” she explained.

“This stuff never stopped. Her dad put her in therapy and all…but I can’t imagine a time when I would ever want to do something for her after all that.”

That’s all just a sampling of the nasty things her stepsister has said and done. All of the problems that have occurred between them have not gotten fixed or addressed, even though it has been 10 years.

