This Mom Let Her 10-Year-Old Son Have A Lock On His Bedroom Door And Her Sister Doesn’t Agree With This

A 30-year-old mom is married to her 32-year-old husband, and together they have one child; a 10-year-old son.

Her son is pretty introverted and enjoys being by himself in his room. Her sister lives right near her and has 3 children, ages 5, 7, and 12, and her sister’s kids constantly come to their house.

Her sister’s kids do interrupt her son, and as soon as they walk in the door, they run right for her son’s room.

Her sister’s kids have broken a few of her son’s toys, and so, it always upsets him when they make a beeline to play in his space.

She and her husband decided that it would be a good idea to install a lock on their son’s bedroom door so that he could keep the kids from ruining his things.

She and her husband also believe that their son is “old enough for privacy” and they do have another key so that they can access his room if needed.

A couple of days ago, her sister and her sister’s kids came to her house, and the kids all tried to make a run for her son’s room.

They were of course met with a locked door, which confused them all. She informed her sister’s kids that her son had locked his room, and it was his choice to open it up or not for them all to play in.

Her sister’s 12-year-old son wasn’t happy that her son’s room was no longer easily accessible, and he demanded to be let inside so he could play video games in there.

