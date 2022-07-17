Her Fiancé Totally Wants To Join A Specific Organization That She Believes Is Just A Cult, So She’s Seriously Concerned

Half a year ago, a 27-year-old girl was thrilled when her 27-year-old fiancé got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Several days after the proposal, she walked into the house and found her fiancé seated at their dining room table with 2 people there with him.

At first, she wasn’t sure who these people were, but then she realized there were 2 missionaries trying to convince her fiancé to join their organization.

“I figured he’d been “duped” into chatting with them,” she explained. “He’s a pushover and has a hard time telling people “no.” After they left, we laughed about it.”

“I assumed he thought it was as goofy an experience as I did.”

In the months after entering her home and finding this strange situation going on around her dinner table, she was surprised to find out that her husband continued seeing these 2 people.

She initially thought that her fiancé had a lot of curiosity surrounding them and their organization, so she had no problem with him wanting to find out more.

Then, she came home on multiple occasions to her fiancé sitting there and reading different books with these people in her house.

She began to become uneasy about all of this, and she expressed to her fiancé that she was not down to be part of this organization.

