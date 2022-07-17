His Girlfriend Made Friends With A Guy Online, And Now She Wants To Meet Him In Real Life While Staying At His House For A Few Days

A guy has spent close to a year in a relationship with his girlfriend, mainly through long distance. Not too long ago, his girlfriend made friends with a guy online, and she did not keep that a secret from him at all.

He really has no issue with his girlfriend wanting to make new friends through the internet or through real life either.

He never saw any red flags regarding new friends his girlfriend has made…up until today. This guy that his girlfriend has gotten close to online is now one of her nearest and dearest friends.

He figured it would be no problem for his girlfriend to want to meet this guy in the real world, and he told her that, but then his girlfriend shared some news with him that made him really uncomfortable.

“I agreed to it; now she comes to me today and says if it’s okay if she stayed over at his house for two days,” he explained.

“I don’t like the sound of it, and I know nothing about this guy. He’s a random person she met online, and I’m not sure how to feel about this.”

“I trust her a lot and have always been loyal. It just doesn’t feel right in my gut to let her stay over at a guy’s house, and it’s just him and her.”

The only thing he knows about his girlfriend’s online guy friend is his name and his age. Aside from that, this guy is a stranger to him and to his girlfriend too.

He’s feeling anxious and sad that his girlfriend thinks this will be a good idea to have a sleepover at her online friend’s house, and just hours after meeting him in person too.

