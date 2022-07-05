Her Husband Got Himself An Online Girlfriend That He Claims To Be In Love With And She’s Wondering If She Has A Right To Be Upset

Several months back, a woman’s husband wound up meeting someone else while online. Her husband has since been dating this other woman over the internet, and she is aware that her husband’s online girlfriend lives on the other side of the world.

As for how she knows all of this, her husband didn’t even attempt to hide this from her; he flat out owned up to his new girlfriend.

Her husband has sworn up and down that he would not actually live her in real life for his online girlfriend and that the relationship he has outside of his marriage will be confined strictly to the online world.

“But they message back and forth, with some intimate stuff,” she explained. “I love you” and I “miss you.” They spend the majority of their time together online playing video games.”

“The main reason why I know all this information is because my husband is very open about it all.”

“Sadly, knowledge is not power… It has been bothering me more and more, and though I am told it’s my own insecurities and I’m being dramatic I can’t help but feel hurt and betrayed here.”

Her husband has made it clear to her that he’s not going to stop seeing his girlfriend just because it makes her upset.

Her husband has even gone so far as to say if she no longer wants to be with him over this, that’s fine by him she can walk away.

