He’s Forced His Wife To Get Her Food Off The Kid’s Menu When They Went Out To Eat, But Now He’s Doubting His Decision Since She Didn’t Take It Well

A guy has been married to his wife, and the thing about her is that she never has been the type of person who eats big portions of food at every meal.

While this has never been an issue for him, he does take issue with the fact that his wife is what he refers to as a “greedy eater.”

“She always prefers a large variety of foods together at a time just in smaller portions,” he explained.

“At home, this is annoying but it’s manageable. When we go out to eat though, it becomes a nightmare.”

“She will order whatever can get her the most variety of options, ignoring the cost. She will add sides, appetizers, and deserts to her meal, only to eat one or two bites of each thing she orders.”

Oh, and his wife won’t touch any leftovers, so he can’t bring the food home for her to eat the next day.

He’s beginning to go out to eat with his wife and not order as much as what he wants in an attempt to make up for the fact that she goes over the top and is wasteful about it.

He tries to order small things while his wife goes crazy, and he doesn’t like anything she gets so he can’t even eat it and enjoy it either.

“A week ago, I got incredibly annoyed when she ordered herself a full rack of ribs and an appetizer only to eat like 20% of each,” he said.

