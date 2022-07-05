She’s Really Upset At The Fact That Her Boyfriend Just Proposed To Her In The Middle Of A Restaurant And She’s Wondering If That Makes Her Unappreciative

A young woman has been with her boyfriend for 8 years and this weekend, he got down on one knee and popped the question to her.

She’s been dating her boyfriend since they were only 18-years-old. While she did say yes to his proposal, she can’t feel really happy about it.

The one thing getting in her way is that she is really upset about how her boyfriend chose to propose, and that’s overshadowing everything.

Over the last couple of years, her boyfriend went on and on about how he wanted to fly her to another country and do a really over-the-top proposal for her.

As soon as they both began pricing that out though, it became clear that it wouldn’t be an option for them to do.

So, her boyfriend promised to do something outside of the state where they live, as they agree that their state is “nothing special” and really on the “boring” side.

This weekend, her boyfriend said he wanted to take her out on a date, and he also took her to get her nails done.

When her boyfriend brought up doing her nails, she instantly knew that he was going to be proposing to her that night.

“I was already kind of let down because it would be here but I had faith because he made it seem like he knew exactly what I wanted l,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.