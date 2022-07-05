She’s The Same Height As Her Boyfriend So He Wants Her To Stop Wearing Heels

A 20-year-old girl began dating her 26-year-old boyfriend not too long ago, and since they did not meet on a dating app or website, he was fully aware of what she looked like in person before asking her on a date.

Her boyfriend has seen her wear heels plenty of times too prior to him dating her. It just so happens that she is the exact same height as her boyfriend is, so obviously when she wears heels she’s taller than he is.

“I was actually wearing heels the day we met for the first time and was definitely taller than him,” she explained.

“We both have nice jobs and are involved in a few uni projects and therefore get invited to suit and tie events almost bi-weekly. I am a feminine woman, I thoroughly enjoy dressing up, it makes me feel beautiful and powerful.”

“Heels are a big part of that for me, I love feeling tall and noticeable. Since there is plenty of occasions for me to wear them, I have several and it is not a one-off thing.”

Well, a few days ago, her boyfriend brought up that he does not want her wearing heels anymore.

Although he did not offer up an in-depth explanation regarding why he wants her to stop wearing heels, she knows it is because he simply doesn’t want her to tower above him.

“Partially I understand, but my point is – I like them, I paid good money for them and you knew how tall I was before you started dating me,” she said.

She really doesn’t want to listen to her boyfriend’s wishes and chuck all of her heels in the trash, so she’s left with a dilemma.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.