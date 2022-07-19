Wordle, The Beloved Brain-Teasing Puzzle, Is Now Being Launched As A Board Game By Hasbro Gaming And The New York Times

Wordle, the daily word game now owned by the New York Times, has taken the world by storm– attracting millions of players every single day.

And now, the fan-favorite brain teaser will be launching in a new iteration.

Hasbro Gaming recently announced that, in collaboration with the New York Times, Wordle will be transformed into a board game.

Called Wordle: The Party Game, the in-person version will allow players to compete against each other live and in real-time.

“Since Wordle burst onto the scene, it has undoubtedly been a staple in social and pop culture vocabulary,” said SVP & General Manager of Hasbro Gaming Adam Biehl.

“We are beyond thrilled to work with New York Times Games to bring our gaming worlds together and extend Wordle in new ways.”

Wordle was actually created by artist and software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 for his partner, Palak Shah.

Palak loved word games, and, in an act of romance, Josh conceptualized and created Wordle as a side project during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, after sharing it with his partner and some friends, Josh received amazing feedback. He realized that the greater community would likely enjoy the game, too, and opened it to the public in October of 2021.

