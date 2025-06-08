Popcorn Brain Is Real—And Your Phone Might Be To Blame

andersphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Do you ever feel like your brain is constantly popping from one thing to the next and like you’re unable to focus for more than a few seconds?

For example, you might turn on a new Netflix show but could barely make it through five minutes before scrolling on your phone again.

You might be struggling with “popcorn brain,” a modern-day phenomenon where notifications and digital overload cause your attention to bounce around sporadically like kernels in hot oil. It is a state characterized by scattered thoughts, impulsivity, distraction, and a diminished attention span.

The term “popcorn brain” was first coined in 2011 by researcher David Levy. He explained it as being so hooked on electronic multitasking that life offline seems too slow and uninteresting.

Overuse of digital media in this way changes how our brains process information. The problem is exacerbated by the way apps and social media are designed to keep us coming back for more.

Some signs that you’ve been spending too much time looking at screens include difficulty focusing on a single task for a prolonged period of time, poor impulse control, worsened emotional regulation skills, and a decline in executive function.

For most of us, it’s probably hard to remember the last time we were unplugged for more than a day. At this point, who can go that long with no internet?

However, it’s important to address excessive digital media use and the dwindling attention spans that accompany it. Maybe it’s not such a bad idea to take a break.

There are many digital habits that contribute to popcorn brain. For one, switching between apps and devices can shorten attention span.

You might check your email, read social media notifications, and scroll through videos on TikTok in just five minutes.

It’s all very overstimulating, and the instant gratification from social media notifications activates our brain’s reward pathways, encouraging us to continue the cycle of seeking out more stimuli.

The ding of notifications and the infinite scroll feature keep us glued to our screens, making it a challenge to focus on other tasks.

If you think you’re dealing with popcorn brain, here are some ways to manage it and gradually improve your focus. Try adjusting your screen time settings by blocking specific apps after a certain amount of time.

When it comes to doing tasks, utilize the Pomodoro Technique to help you focus. Set a timer to work for 25 minutes, followed by a five-minute break. Repeat the process throughout the day, giving yourself longer breaks every two hours.

Additionally, you can set up tech-free zones in your home. Obviously, you probably won’t be able to get away from tech in your home office, but maybe places like the bedroom and bathroom can be screen-free.

Finally, exercise your mind and body more often. Regular physical exercise has been proven to boost cognitive function and reverse the effects of excessive screen time. At the same time, activities that make the mind work, like puzzles and learning new skills, are beneficial as well.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan