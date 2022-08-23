He Started Going To College With His Girlfriend’s Friend, And Now She’s Watching Every Single Thing That He Does So She Can Report Back To His Girlfriend

An 18-year-old guy has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for the last 2 years, and they both graduated from high school a couple of months ago.

Several weeks ago, he started going to college, and it just so happens that his girlfriend’s friend goes to the same college that he does, while his girlfriend does not.

Instead of his girlfriend trusting him while they’re apart, she’s taken it upon herself to spy on him by using her friend.

“My girlfriend has her friend watching me and reporting everything I do and who I talk to back to her,” he explained.

“For example, yesterday I decided to get lunch with two girls (friends), afterward my girlfriend texts me saying, “who are those girls you were sitting with?”

“If she “happens” to see me talking to or even sitting next to a girl, she’ll take a picture and send it to my girlfriend. It’s extremely annoying and making uncomfortable.”

Before he and his girlfriend left to go to college, his girlfriend revealed to him that she was concerned about him finding another girl and leaving her.

They are dating long-distance, and it seems his girlfriend isn’t sure that their relationship will truly last.

Although he had an entire conversation with his girlfriend about her fear, and he promised nothing would happen, whatever he said didn’t erase her concerns.

