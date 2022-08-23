Her Boyfriend Came Home From A Bar One Night With Lipstick On His Shirt So She Dumped Him, But Then One Of Her Friends Showed Her A TikTok Video That Has Her Questioning Everything

A 30-year-old woman was dating her 31-year-old boyfriend until something went down a month ago that made her dump him on the spot.

Back then, her boyfriend met up with some of his friends and coworkers one night at a local bar that has music and also a dance floor.

Her boyfriend routinely meets up with his friends for a night out, though this evening turned out far different than the ones that had come before.

“But this time, when he came home, he had a lipstick mark on his shirt,” she explained. “I asked him where the lipstick mark came from, but he said he had no idea.”

“I thought he may have been cheating on me with someone from work or someone at the bar (he was wearing his dress shirt from work that day). I’ve been cheated on in the past, which in hindsight might have made me think irrationally.”

Several days after that evening, though, they got into multiple arguments about the lipstick mark.

She kept on asking her boyfriend questions about what had happened that evening, and he insisted not a thing had gone down.

She then took it upon herself to dig through his computer and phone, looking for any indication that he was not being faithful, but she got nothing.

Her boyfriend caught her in the middle of doing this, and that caused another fight between them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.