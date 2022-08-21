Her Fiancé Expects Way Too Much From Her, And It’s Affecting Her So Much That She Feels That She’s About To Lose Her Job Over The Stress

A 27-year-old girl is engaged to her 31-year-old fiancé and has been for the last 5 years.

They originally met one another when she was 18-years-old, so they have been with one another for a total of 8 years.

She has spent the years with her fiancé living in a bunch of different countries or cities, though they recently settled down in the town that she’s from and purchased a house together.

Although you would think they’re on their way to happily ever after, she feels that her fiancé expects way too much from her, and it’s affecting her so much that she feels she’s about to lose her job from the stress.

“Whenever I want to do something with my friends, he makes me feel guilty about it; if I manage to get him to my parent’s house for a Sunday roast, he’ll text me from the other side of the room asking to go home after an hour, but if I go without him, he texts me the whole time asking when I’m coming home,” she explained.

“In the past, I haven’t been able to work, so I was happy to do the housework and cook dinner every night.”

“Now we are both working full time, although he still expects me to cook dinner every night as well as plan and do the grocery shops and do the dishes.”

Her fiancé will occasionally pitch in on doing dishes one time every week, but he’ll turn around and complain about how she puts them away or how she cleans up after making food for them.

She has pointed out to him that it shouldn’t only be on her to do all of the housework, and she has admittedly broken down while saying this to her fiancé.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.