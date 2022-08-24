He’s Not Paying For His Son To Go To College, And His Sister Is Accusing Him Of Abandoning His Own Kid

Back when a 39-year-old man was 20-years-old, he and his ex got pregnant. He was not interested in having the baby, but she was committed.

So, his ex did follow through with having a baby, and she gave birth to a little boy. Not long after his son was born, he and his ex split up, and he only was in his son’s life for the next 5 years.

He really did not want to be a dad, and his ex let him off the hook, so he stopped being involved in his son’s life.

“It was probably a bad thing, but at the time, it made me happy,” he explained. “She was dating someone, and they got married.”

“He was my son’s father, and as soon as they got married, he wanted to file to be his father. I 100% agreed, and since that day haven’t heard anything about my son.”

“I’ve since been married, and my wife knows everything. I have 2 children (11M & 7F), and I do well for myself. Last week my ex called me and explained that her son would be beginning university soon. Unfortunately, they don’t have the funds to pay for the university and asked if I could pay.”

He did stop to consider his ex’s request for a moment, and he then declined to pay for his son to go to college.

His reason as to why he doesn’t want to fund his son’s college education isn’t complicated at all, though; it all boils down to him not having seen his son in forever.

He was only in his son’s life for 5 years, and his son is literally a stranger to him. He doesn’t know his son, and he doesn’t feel that it’s his obligation to pay for him to go to college.

