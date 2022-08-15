His Girlfriend Is Angry He Never Disclosed To Her That He Inherited $50,000 From His Rich Aunt

2 years ago, a 29-year-old guy was surprised to inherit $50,000 from his rich aunt who passed away.

He knew his aunt had a ton of money (she was worth millions, to be honest), but he wasn’t all that close to her, so that’s why he was not anticipating receiving a penny from her.

His aunt mainly gave her kids her money, but she gave him and the rest of his cousins and siblings all $50,000.

“When I got the money, I used most of it to pay off the rest of my student loans,” he explained. “Next, I bought a new computer and put the rest towards retirement.”

“Recently, my girlfriend was hanging out with one of my female cousins when she heard about the money we all got.”

“This triggered an argument the next time we saw each other about why I was keeping this a secret from her and why I never offered to use it to help her with her own debt.”

He let his girlfriend know that he was not trying to keep the inheritance hidden from her at all. In fact, he didn’t ever tell her because he didn’t think he should.

Right after he received the money, he spent nearly all of it, so there wasn’t a large sum left over to do something with.

His girlfriend was furious with him, and she felt that he should have spoken to her about the money and offered to help her out.

