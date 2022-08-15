Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her A Few Years Ago And Has Since Become The Man Of Her Dreams But She’s Not Sure She Even Wants To Be With Him

A 24-year-old girl has been in a long-term relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend, and close to 3 years ago, she found out something awful about him.

Her boyfriend had cheated on her through social media, and it understandably ruined the trust that she did have for him.

Although the cheated was not physical in nature, she could clearly see that her boyfriend had been speaking to several girls without her knowing.

One of these girls revealed to her that she sent him photos of her in her underwear, and her boyfriend had sent photos of him in nothing but his underwear too.

She sat her boyfriend down and had a lengthy discussion with him about the cheating and where they should go from there.

In the end, she let him know that she would let him try to redeem himself if he could agree to put in the effort to “restore the trust” that she previously had.

Her boyfriend did work at what she asked him to for quite some time, though it petered out, and she started feeling like the last thing on his list again.

Her boyfriend was prioritizing his interests and friends above her, the pets they shared, and the home they had too.

“I was maintaining the home and animals myself,” she said. “We barely spent any time together, and he was lying about money.”

