Her Mom Showed Up To Her Wedding With A Potbellied Pig, So She Kicked Her Mom Out And Now Her Mom Is Accusing Her Of Humiliating Her In Front Of Everyone

A woman’s mom has one unusual pet; a potbellied pig. Her mom rescued this pig from a farm, and she’s had him ever since.

Her mom’s pig is currently 7-years-old, and her mom absolutely adores him. Her mom is so obsessed with her pet pig that as she was attempting to plan her wedding, her mom insisted on doing things to include her pig.

Her mom even expected her to make sure that the pig had his very own personal buffet at the wedding.

Every wedding idea that included the pig she said no to, and she reminded her mom that the pig was not even invited to attend anyway.

“Even after I told her I didn’t want him at my wedding, she continued to try to get me to plan my wedding around him,” she explained.

“She told me that she needs him to be there because it’s her support animal. He isn’t a registered support animal even though he does bring her a big deal of comfort.”

One of the biggest reasons why she did not want to include her mom’s pig in her wedding was because her husband’s culture views pigs as filthy, and she knew his family would find it beyond rude to have a pig there.

The day of her wedding arrived, and her mom actually showed up late…with the pig in tow.

As soon as her husband saw the pig, he was extremely upset, and as she made a beeline toward her mom to reprimand her for bringing the pig, her husband intervened.

