His Girlfriend Is So Obsessed With Watching Videos On Social Media That He’s Thinking Of Dumping Her

A 25-year-old guy has been dating his 29-year-old girlfriend for 4 years now, and he’s thinking their time together is coming to an end over her obsession with watching videos on social media.

It was just a year ago that his girlfriend’s interest in social media exploded into a full-blown addiction.

Her addiction is so bad that he feels like he only ever sees his girlfriend on social media, and she does nothing else outside of that.

“Like from the second I get home, to the second I see her sleeping, and if she wakes up, she opens the app and passes out in 5 minutes with some stupid…video playing that I listen to on repeat until I turn it off, and she 90% asleep gets mad about,” he explained.

He can honestly say that his girlfriend was the love of his life until this obsession started, and they’re basically more like roommates at this point than anything else.

It’s impossible for him to engage her in any kind of conversation, and although he has asked her to cut back on her time spent online, she gets upset with him for bringing it up.

Additionally, she constantly ignores his feelings and hasn’t made an effort to cut back on her time spent on social media.

He’s feeling like he’s the only one giving their relationship everything, while his girlfriend can’t even put in the bare minimum.

Every morning, his girlfriend winds up late to work and late dropping her daughter off at private school because she gets so sucked into watching videos on social media.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.