She’s Threatening To Kick Her Sister Out Of their Shared Apartment Because She Let A Random Guy Stay The Night

This twenty-five-year-old woman has been letting her little sister, who is twenty-two, live with her for free for three years now.

And surprisingly, the woman has had no problem supporting and letting her sister live there, either. The only thing she really wants is for her sister to abide by a few house rules.

And they mainly pertain to having guests over. Specifically, the woman did not want her sister to have men over. And, if the sister had friends over, they just could not stay the night.

However, since living together, the sister has repeatedly disobeyed the house rules. Shockingly, though, the woman has been really lenient about it.

“She would have friends over, male and female, and let them stay overnight without my permission. I did not say anything because I knew all of her friends, and I did not really think it was a big deal,” she recalled.

But, her sister totally overstepped the boundary last week after she let a male stranger into the woman’s home.

Apparently, the sister made sure that the woman was asleep before sneaking him inside, and the woman only realized he was there after discovering his shoes by the front door in the morning.

So, after the man left, the woman finally confronted her sister.

“I told her that what she did was not cool and outright disrespectful. And if she ever does it again, I am kicking her out,” the woman said.

