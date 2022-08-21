People Online Shared The Most Bizarre Dates They Have Ever Been On, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Cringe-Worthy

Have you ever gone on a date and wondered, “what just happened?” If so, you are far from alone.

People online recently shared some of the weirdest dates they have ever been on. Some included blatant red flags, while others were just downright awkward. Either way, the responses are both cringe-worthy and hilarious.

This Woman Was Forced To Let Her Date Kiss Her Hand

“I once went out with a firefighter who would not stop telling stories that were clearly made up. For example, how he got into a bar fight with two Russian brothers, beat both of them up, and everyone clapped…stuff like that.”

“Then, at the end of the date, he tried to kiss me. I said no. He GRABBED my arm– keep in mind that he was a bulky six-foot-three dude– and would not let me go until I let him kiss my hand.”

“It was very icky, and I blocked him as soon as I got home.”

–Ennegrammer

This Woman’s Date Threw A Tempter Tantrum At A Pikachu Movie

“The guy really wanted to see Detective Pikachu. I had not seen it yet, but I read reviews that said it was good despite the franchise’s juvenile origins.”

