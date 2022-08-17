She Had Her Little Sister’s Friend’s Car Towed Because She Kept Blocking Her Own Car In The Driveway Before Work

This woman is ten years older than her younger sister and lives about two hours from their parent’s house– where her little sister lives.

Nonetheless, the little sister often stays at the woman’s house on weekends because she lives near a popular recreational lake.

And even though the woman works from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all weekend, she does not mind having her little sister stay over.

The sister is normally quiet and courteous, which has made the weekend trips much more feasible for the woman.

But, when the sister began bringing a new friend to the woman’s house, all of that changed. According to her, the friend is super loud, annoying, and just overall obnoxious.

“She often wakes me up several times during the night laughing loudly, going in and out of the house and slamming the door, using the microwave, and more,” the woman explained.

She even confronted the friend about the rude behavior and asked her to keep the noise to a minimum.

However, the woman’s biggest issue with her sister’s friend is her parking habits. Apparently, the friend continuously parks behind the woman in her own driveway every single day– preventing the woman from leaving for work in the morning.

And because the woman goes to bed early each work night, she can never catch the friend parking there the night before.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.