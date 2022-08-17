Authorities Release New Information Regarding The Disappearance Of California Teen Kiely Rodney Earlier This Month

Two days ago, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office of California released new information regarding the disappearance of North Auburn teen Kiely Rodney.

On Saturday, August 5, the sixteen-year-old attended a large party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was among one hundred other teenagers who went to the gathering that evening.

But, after 12:30 a.m., Kiely was never seen again. Instead, her silver 2013 Honda CRV disappeared, and her cell phone went out of service.

Authorities immediately launched an investigation and called on the community for help. Some initial details were released, including Kiely’s license plate number– 8YUR127– and that she is caucasian, five-foot-seven, and one hundred and fifteen pounds.

However, it has now been ten days since the teen vanished, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding Kiely’s car and the outfit she was last seen wearing.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, her car also had a ram sticker located just below the rear wiper blade.

“We urge the public to call our tip line immediately if they spot a 2013 Honda CRV with that same sticker under the rear wiper blade as we believe it is an identifying attribute of her vehicle,” authorities wrote.

Another update released yesterday also illuminated more about Kiely’s wardrobe on the night of her disappearance. Previous reports had described her last seen wearing Dickies pants, a black tank top, and a lot of jewelry.

Facebook; pictured above is Kiely

