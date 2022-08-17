He Made His Wife Stay At A Hotel After She Made His Daughter Feel Insecure About Her Wardrobe

This man and his wife, Tanya, got married, and she became a great stepmother to his children. The family has all gotten along well in the past, and the kids love their new stepmom a lot.

But, one of the man’s daughters is also going into high school this year, which has been a point of contention for the family. Specifically, what the daughter wears to high school.

The man does believe that clothing, hair, and makeup are all great ways to express your interests and overall personality.

So, he only has two rules for his daughter.

“She can do whatever she wants with her hair as long as she knows that not everything can be fixed, and she can go out in whatever she wants as long as it fits,” the man explained.

And these two wardrobe rules had been working seamlessly until Tanya recently got involved.

One day last week, the man came home from work to find his daughter sobbing in her bedroom. Upon investigation, he also discovered a ton of bags filled with clothes that were not her style at all. In fact, they were pretty racy.

The bags included loosely clad crop tops, skinny jeans, push-up bras, and skirts short enough to see your undergarments.

“It was borderline atrocious,” the man recalled.

