This 19-Year-Old College Student Vanished In 1981, And The FBI Believes A Wallet Might Hold Some Clues About What Happened To Her

On August 29, 1961, Tammy Mahoney was born in Long Island, New York, and spent much of her childhood surrounded by the scenic suburbs.

Then, in 1981 at the age of nineteen, she moved to Oneida, New York, to live with her boyfriend, Karl.

Tammy also attended the State University of New York at Morrisville to pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian while simultaneously working with animals as a groomer for Vernon Downs.

The nineteen-year-old did not have a car, though, so she was known to hitchhike to work. In fact, the constant struggle of finding a ride to her shifts was enough to make her quit on May 3, 1981, and begin searching for another job.

Tammy did not tell her boyfriend she had quit, though, and instead adhered to her typical daily schedule.

During that time, she applied to the Oneida Daily Dispatch– a local newspaper– just before she disappeared.

The nineteen-year-old was last seen on May 8, 1981, while she was hitchhiking near the Glenwood Shopping Center on Route 46. She allegedly had plans to visit Hamilton, New York, but never arrived at her destination.

And after no one had heard from Tammy for three days, her boyfriend reported her missing on May 11.

Facebook; pictured above is Tammy

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.