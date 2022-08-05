This TikToker Is Raising Awareness About What It’s Like To Live With Diastrophic Dysplasia– A Rare Form Of Dwarfism

Isabella Lamanna, a nineteen-year-old from Ontario, Canada, was diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia just after being born.

Diastrophic dysplasia is a “disorder of cartilage and bone development that leads to an onset of joint pain and deformity,” according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The teen now stands at three feet tall and has been tearing down stigmas surrounding dwarfism starting from childhood, after doctors told Isabella’s parents that she might never walk.

“When I was born, the doctors had realized my hips were dislocated and, because of this, I would butt-scoot around the house,” Isabella explained in an interview with NeedToKnow.

However, she refused to let a diagnosis define her abilities.

“I have proved them completely wrong, learning how to walk, run and jump with dislocated hips still to this day!” Isabella said.

The teen has since gone on to accomplish numerous other milestones– such as earning an undergraduate degree in psychology this year and starting her journey as a content creator.

Since beginning to share her everyday experiences of living with dwarfism on TikTok, Isabella has gone completely viral.

TikTok; pictured above is Isabella in one of her videos

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.