Career Coach Condemns “Quiet Quitting” And Explains How The Trend Can Tarnish Long-Term Career Advancement Goals

Have you seen the #QuietQuitting trend circulating all over social media?

On TikTok alone, the hashtag already has nearly two hundred and twenty-five thousand views. But, what is “quiet quitting,” and where did it come from?

The concept actually originated in China to fight back against the country’s hard-working culture.

The Chinese term that began this movement was known as “tang ping,” or “lying flat.”

Now, the idea has made its way to America and is prompting many corporate workers to follow suit.

The movement has essentially empowered employees to prioritize work-life balance. Instead of feeling required to go above and beyond in a position, workers are now only completing what is explicitly outlined in their job descriptions.

For example, people are now saying no to taking on responsibilities outside of their roles and are refusing to work longer hours.

Still, while some proponents of #QuietQuitting believe these actions are only right, some career experts have begun speaking out about the long-term harm “quiet quitters” can do to themselves.

TikTok; pictured above is Emily in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.