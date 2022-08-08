World War II Veteran Romay Davis Awarded The Congressional Gold Medal For Her Contributions To The Armed Forces And Civil Rights

On July 26, Romay Davis received the coveted Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony held at Montgomery City Hall in Alabama.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor that Congress awards on behalf of all American citizens.

Romay is a World War II veteran who served as one of the eight hundred and fifty-five Black women apart of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

She is now the oldest living member of the battalion and just one of six still alive to receive the honor.

To this day, Romay regards joining the armed forces as one of her greatest decisions in life.

“Joining the military is one of the biggest and best things I have chosen to do,” she said.

“I wish I could encourage more young people to take a stint away from home and join the military because it is one of the best educations anyone can get.”

During World War II, the “Six Triple Eight” battalion was the sole predominantly Black female unit to serve overseas.

US Air Force photo by Cassandra Cornwell; pictured above is Romay Davis

