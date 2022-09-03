A 93-Year-Old Woman Died After Being Served Dishwashing Liquid In A California Senior-Living Facility, And Her Death Is Being Investigated

Last Sunday, a ninety-three-year-old female resident of the Atria Hillsdale senior care home facility located in San Mateo, California, tragically died after she was mistakenly served dishwashing liquid instead of juice.

The incident occurred after dinner, and at about 8:10 p.m, officers from the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched and arrived on the scene.

There, officers learned that three home care residents had actually ingested the toxic chemicals, and they were all transported to the hospital.

“Tragically, one of the three residents– a ninety-three-year-old female– was pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” SMPD wrote in a release on Facebook.

“SMPD Detectives are actively investigating this case jointly with the California Department of Social Services Ombudsman, and Atria Hillsdale is cooperating with the investigation.”

The care facility also stated that they are working with local authorities.

“Our sincerest condolences are with the family. When this occurred, our staff immediately contacted authorities, and the residents were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment,” Atria Hillsdale said.

Maria Cutchin, the victim’s daughter, has since revealed that her mother, Gertrude Maxwell, was the ninety-three-year-old resident who sadly passed away. Maria explained how her mother had dementia and required assistance when eating.

“Many people, like my mother, you have to hold a cup to her mouth and tip it into her mouth,” she said.

