She Unexpectedly Went Blind During Her Freshman Year Of College, Met Her Now-Husband, And He Raised $20,000 To Restore Her Vision

When this TikToker named Sophie Rodrigues was a freshman in college, she went from having 20/20 vision to tragically losing her eyesight out of nowhere. But, she eventually gained a soulmate– who even helped Sophie get her vision back.

And it all began when Sophie was driving to campus one morning.

“Everything started as a normal day. I was headed to school, and it was my last day of my freshman year of college,” she recalled in a TikTok video about the day she went blind.

But, during her drive, Sophie began to feel a bit “off.” And then, her vision started to blur.

“I realized that I was not seeing very well and figured I was having some sort of an allergic reaction because my allergies were really bad,” Sophie explained.

Nonetheless, her vision loss only progressed throughout the drive. Then, once she finally reached her classroom, Sophie had a startling realization– she could not see the board or even read a piece of paper in front of her.

And at that moment, she began to panic.

“For a split second, my eyesight was completely shutting down. I started panicking, and I was like, ‘Am I dying? Or are my ears going to go next?'” Sophie said.

TikTok; pictured above is Sophie with her husband Christian

