In 2017, This Preschool Teacher Was Found Shot In The Head And Burned Beyond Recognition In Her Home, But Authorities Still Have Not Made Any Arrests

Preschool teacher Nanette Krentel of Lacombe, Louisiana, was known as a kind and caring woman who loved living life to the fullest. But, on July 14, 2017, months of paranoia tragically came to a head– and she was murdered.

It began as a typical Friday morning. Nanette prepared her husband Steve’s lunch before he went to work. At the time, Steve was the fire chief of St. Tammany Parish’s Fire District 12.

Then, at about 7:45 a.m., she traveled to McDonald’s to get her own breakfast before arriving back home just after 9:00 a.m.

By 10:00 a.m., Nanette phoned her local pharmacy about a prescription refill, and at about 1:30 p.m., she placed her last call ever.

A neighbor called the police about an hour later and reported that Nanette’s home was ablaze. The fire department quickly arrived on scene and tried to extinguish the flames. But, the fire engulfed and decimated the home.

Nanette was found face up on her bedroom floor and tragically burned beyond recognition. Her two cats and her dog that she loved dearly, also sadly passed away in the fire. And at first, authorities ruled Nanette’s death a suicide.

However, one week later, they discovered Nanette also had a bullet wound above her right temple. Moreover, her lungs showed no signs of soot– meaning that she was not alive when the fire began.

So, investigators then believed that the house fire had been started intentionally– and Nanette was murdered.

Facebook; pictured above is Nanette

