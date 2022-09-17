He Has Been Dating A Girl Long-Distance For Over A Year, And He Only Recently Learned That She Seriously Catfished Him

A 23-year-old guy met his 22-year-old girlfriend through a game they were both playing online. He really hit it off with her and thought that they had so many things in common.

He instantly found his girlfriend kind, hilarious and talented at creating art. He fell quickly for her and ended up in a long-distance relationship with her even though he didn’t know what she looked like at all.

He would ask his girlfriend to do video calls with him, but she always declined. She claimed not to be interested because it meant she would have to doll herself up and go put makeup on.

“Already, that was a big red flag, but love makes you do stupid things, so I shrugged it off,” he explained.

“However, as time passed, I was getting a bit concerned about whom I was talking with. All the time, gifts, and moments spent together were with a void of a person; I hadn’t the first clue of her appearance aside from that she was Latina.”

“Only until recently did she call me and confess why she hadn’t been showing her face or body: she said she is fat.”

He wasn’t really sure what to make of that, but then she did agree to do a video call with him so he could truly see what she looked like, and he was shocked.

“Now, I don’t mind a bit of chub on women, but then she turned on the webcam, and my reaction was akin to a deer in headlights,” he said.

“She was easily 300+ pounds. I was basically doing my best not to outright be disgusted with the lying and appearance I had been attracted to.”

