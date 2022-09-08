Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Paid For Her Drinks While She Was In The Bathroom Throwing Up, And Then Her Best Friend Freaked Out On Her For Not Paying Him Back Fast Enough

Yesterday evening, a 21-year-old girl went out for drinks with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend.

They had a great night together, but she definitely overdid it on the drinks and wound up throwing up.

When she made a beeline to the bathroom to vomit, her boyfriend paid the tab, which included all the drinks that she had.

Initially, her best friend thought it was alright for her boyfriend to pick up their bill, but then her best friend saw that the total came out to $50.

Her best friend pointed out to her that it was way too expensive for their drinks, and she did agree with her best friend about that.

All in, her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend both had a cocktail and 2 beers while she consumed a couple of shots.

“When she went back to check the bill, she told me over half was my drinks,” she explained. “I felt really guilty about this, and she went well; you have to pay it back.”

“I am completely fine by this; I just needed my next paycheck to come to ensure I had enough money for necessities.”

“I might be in the wrong here because I got more than I was willing to pay- which I wasn’t expecting because, as I said, the drinks are cheaper here.”

